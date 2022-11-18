UrduPoint.com

Anadolu Efes Beat Barcelona 96-86 In EuroLeague

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 09:30 AM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Anadolu Efes beat Barcelona 96-86 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 8 game Thursday.

Will Clyburn and Vasilije Micic, who dropped 24 and 22 points respectively, rallied the Istanbul club to their third EuroLeague win at the Sinan Erdem sports Hall.

Barcelona's Italian player Nicolas Laprovittola played with 28 points in the game.

Barcelona dropped to fourth spot with 5 wins and 3 losses while Anadolu Efes is in 14th spot with 3 wins and 5 losses.

- results: Anadolu Efes-Barcelona: 96-86 Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade-ASVEL: 71-67 Bayern Munich-Olympiacos: 71-82 Virtus Bologna-Valencia: 89-59Real Madrid-Alba Berlin: 90-72

