Analog Devices To Acquire Maxim Integrated, Form $68-bn Firm: Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Analog Devices to acquire Maxim Integrated, form $68-bn firm: statement

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :American semiconductor firm Analog Devices has agreed to buy rival Maxim Integrated to form an enterprise worth $68 billion, the companies announced Monday, in one of the biggest deals of the year.

"Maxim's strength in the automotive and data center markets, combined with ADI's strength across the broad industrial, communications and digital healthcare markets are highly complementary," the statement said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

