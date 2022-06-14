(@FahadShabbir)

KAUALA LALMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysian research house CGS CIMB said Monday it projected Malaysia's palm oil stock to rise by 5 percent by end-June 2022 and crude palm oil (CPO) price to trend lower in the second half of 2022 due to improved edible oil supplies.

The research house analyst Ivy Ng Lee Fang said in a note that she projected Malaysia's palm oil stock to rise by 5.1 percent month on month to 1.

6 million tonnes by end-June 2022, on higher output by 5.3 percent and lower exports by 5 percent month-on-month.

She believes CPO prices could trade in the range of 5,500 Ringgit to 6,500 ringgit (1,246 U.S. Dollars to 1,472 U.S. dollars) per tonne in June due to the uncertain export supply of sunflower oil from Ukraine and lower-than-usual palm oil export supply from Indonesia, as the Indonesian government tweaks its export policies on palm oil to secure domestic cooking oil supply.