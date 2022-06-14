UrduPoint.com

Analyst Sees Malaysia's Crude Palm Oil Price To Fall On Higher Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Analyst sees Malaysia's crude palm oil price to fall on higher supply

KAUALA LALMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Malaysian research house CGS CIMB said Monday it projected Malaysia's palm oil stock to rise by 5 percent by end-June 2022 and crude palm oil (CPO) price to trend lower in the second half of 2022 due to improved edible oil supplies.

The research house analyst Ivy Ng Lee Fang said in a note that she projected Malaysia's palm oil stock to rise by 5.1 percent month on month to 1.

6 million tonnes by end-June 2022, on higher output by 5.3 percent and lower exports by 5 percent month-on-month.

She believes CPO prices could trade in the range of 5,500 Ringgit to 6,500 ringgit (1,246 U.S. Dollars to 1,472 U.S. dollars) per tonne in June due to the uncertain export supply of sunflower oil from Ukraine and lower-than-usual palm oil export supply from Indonesia, as the Indonesian government tweaks its export policies on palm oil to secure domestic cooking oil supply.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Oil Price Indonesia Malaysia June From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

8 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

13 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

9 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

9 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

9 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.