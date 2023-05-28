UrduPoint.com

'Anatomy Of A Fall' Wins Top Prize As Women Dominate Cannes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 09:30 AM

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women dominate Cannes

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A tense courtroom drama about a writer accused of her husband's murder took the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, capping a strong year for women filmmakers.

French director Justine Triet became only the third woman ever to win the festival's top prize with the icy tale "Anatomy of a Fall", led by a riveting performance from German actress Sandra Hueller.

Triet used her acceptance speech to slam the government of President Emmanuel Macron for the "shocking" way it imposed a law increasing the retirement age in France.

But she said she was "deeply touched." "I am very pleased to be the third woman who has gotten this prize -- things are truly changing and for the best," she told reporters.

There were a record seven women among the 21 entries competing at Cannes this year, and many featured complex female characters.

"Anatomy of a Fall" included a standout performance by "Messi" -- the border collie who plays a pivotal role in the film, and won the Palm Dog award a day earlier.

Though Hueller did not win an award -- Cannes traditionally only gives one prize per film -- she was arguably the big winner on the night since she also starred in "The Zone of Interest" by Britain's Jonathan Glazer, which took the runner-up Grand Prix.

The harrowing and unique look at the private life of a Nazi family at the Auschwitz concentration camp never shows the horrors of the camp directly, leaving them implied by disturbing background noises and small visual details.

Hueller chillingly portrays the wife of the Nazi commandant, happily tending her garden and boasting she is "the queen of Auschwitz".

- 'Intense' - The jury of nine film professionals was led by last year's winner Ruben Ostlund ("Triangle of Sadness"), and included Hollywood stars Paul Dano and Brie Larson.

"We had a lot of intense, fun discussions," Ostlund told reporters, adding that it was "a very strong line-up".

Best director went to Vietnamese-born French filmmaker Tran Anh Hung for "The Pot-au-Feu", a lustrous homage to French cuisine that was loved by many international critics but seemed to leave most local pundits cold.

He thanked his star Juliette Binoche, saying she was "quite extraordinary in the film".

Best actor went to Japan's Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days". He thanked German director Wim Wenders for creating "a magnificent character" in the touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner with a complex backstory.

There was a surprise choice for best actress in Turkey's Merve Dizdar for "About Dry Grasses", the latest from previous Palme-winner Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

Presenting the Palme d'Or, Hollywood legend Jane Fonda recalled the first time she came to Cannes in 1963.

"There were no women directors competing at that time and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that," she said.

"We have come a long way." - 'Deeply honoured' - The third-place Jury Prize went to Aki Kaurismaki for his sweet, deadpan and very Finnish film "Fallen Leaves" that garnered huge cheers from festival-goers.

The 76th edition of the world's leading film get-together was a particularly glitzy affair, with world premieres for the new Indiana Jones and Martin Scorsese films playing out of competition.

Glazer received his award from Quentin Tarantino and 97-year-old cult director Roger Corman.

The festival often felt like a dream retirement home populated by ageing male icons from Hollywood.

Harrison Ford, 80, got weepy when he received an honorary Palme d'Or ahead of the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny".

Scorsese, also 80, said he was happy to stay out of the competition with his Native American epic "Killers of the Flower Moon", joking to AFP: "It's time for others. I got to go. There are kids around."European auteurs Ken Loach, 86, Marco Bellocchio, 83, and Victor Erice, 82, all brought new films to the festival.

Related Topics

Murder World Film And Movies Turkey France German Wife Tokyo Male Japan Brie Larson Quentin Tarantino Paul Dano Border Women Family All From Government Best Top Ford Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

7 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

8 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

9 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.