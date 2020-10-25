UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ancelotti Slams 'joke' Red Card As Saints End Everton's Unbeaten Start

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Ancelotti slams 'joke' red card as Saints end Everton's unbeaten start

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti slammed Kevin Friend's "joke" decision to send off Lucas Digne as the Premier League leaders unbeaten start to the season ended in a 2-0 defeat against Southampton on Sunday.

Everton had gone eight games without defeat in all competitions this term, but they paid the price for a lethargic display at St Mary's.

Ancelotti's side fell behind to James Ward-Prowse's first-half goal and Che Adams doubled their lead before the interval.

Toffees left-back Digne was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters in the second half despite his claims he tripped when he stood on the Southampton defender's heel.

"The red card was a joke, it was not intentional, for sure it was not violent. Maybe it was a yellow," Ancelotti said.

"It's not right, it's not fair. We will appeal, for sure." Without the suspended Richarlison and injured Seamus Coleman after last weekend's stormy Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool, Everton lacked the drive and quality that had been the hallmark of their strong start to the campaign.

They remain above the champions and local rivals on goal difference after a result that should serve as a reality check.

"We didn't play well, Southampton were better than us and they deserved to win. It came after a really good run for us, now we have to look forward with the same spirit and belief," Ancelotti said.

"I told the players winter is coming and we will have to react.

" Southampton have now only lost twice in 13 league matches and climbed within three points of first place.

An entertaining encounter got off to a fast start when Danny Ings picked out Ryan Bertrand and his pass found Nathan Redmond for a shot that whistled past the post.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson went close with a blistering 20-yard drive that cannoned off the crossbar.

Jordan Pickford was in action for the first time since his ugly tackle on Virgil van Dijk left the Liverpool defender with a serious knee injury.

Pickford had been subjected to vicious abuse on social media, but Ancelotti refused to take the error-prone keeper out of the spotlight.

Pickford made a good save to deny Oriol Romeu's blast, but the England international had no chance when Ward-Prowse put Southampton ahead in the 27th minute.

Ward-Prowse passed into Ings, who returned the ball to the midfielder, who took one touch before firing into the far corner for his first goal of the season.

Adams doubled Southampton's lead eight minutes later when Ings' rampaged past Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina before lofting a cross to his strike partner, whose shot deflected off Sigurdsson on its way past Pickford.

Everton were marginally better in the second half, but James Rodriguez wasn't having his usual influence.

Their last hope vanished in the 72nd minute when Digne was dismissed for his awkward foul on Walker-Peters.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Social Media Derby Liverpool Same Van Mary Southampton Lead Price Sunday National University Post All Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai partners with Al Fardan E ..

11 minutes ago

AUS holds Board of Trustees meeting, reviews ongoi ..

41 minutes ago

India resumes 56 per cent of domestic flights

41 minutes ago

Ducab HV announces MBR Solar Park Phase 5 project ..

56 minutes ago

Bahrain, UAE ties advancing towards continues deve ..

1 hour ago

Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakista ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.