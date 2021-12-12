Anchor Chris Wallace announces departure from Fox News

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Chris Wallace, the unflappable veteran Fox News anchor who has held US presidents' feet to the fire and moderated combative political debates, announced Sunday he is leaving the network to "try something new." "After 18 years I have decided to leave Fox," the 74-year-old reporter, considered one of the most trusted television news anchors in America according to polling, said on his final hosting of Fox News Sunday.

"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in.

I'm ready for a new adventure," he said, without elaborating.

Wallace, the son of famed "60 Minutes" journalist Mike Wallace, has interviewed every sitting US president since George H.W. Bush, and grilled foreign leaders from Russia's Vladimir Putin to Emmanuel Macron of France.

He has been seen as a steady, balanced voice amid the turbulence at Fox, where conservative hosts have gained prominence and earned criticism for their allegiance to Donald Trump and opposition to Democrats.