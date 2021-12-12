UrduPoint.com

Anchor Chris Wallace Announces Departure From Fox News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:10 PM

Anchor Chris Wallace announces departure from Fox News

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Chris Wallace, the unflappable veteran Fox News anchor who has held US presidents' feet to the fire and moderated combative political debates, announced Sunday he is leaving the network to "try something new." "After 18 years I have decided to leave Fox," the 74-year-old reporter, considered one of the most trusted television news anchors in America according to polling, said on his final hosting of Fox News Sunday.

"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in.

I'm ready for a new adventure," he said, without elaborating.

Wallace, the son of famed "60 Minutes" journalist Mike Wallace, has interviewed every sitting US president since George H.W. Bush, and grilled foreign leaders from Russia's Vladimir Putin to Emmanuel Macron of France.

He has been seen as a steady, balanced voice amid the turbulence at Fox, where conservative hosts have gained prominence and earned criticism for their allegiance to Donald Trump and opposition to Democrats.

Related Topics

Fire Russia France Trump Vladimir Putin George Wallace Turkish Lira Democrats Sunday TV All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

45 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

45 minutes ago
 Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Pr ..

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

45 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

2 hours ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

2 hours ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.