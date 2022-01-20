UrduPoint.com

Ancient Afghan Minaret In Danger Of 'collapse' After Quakes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Ancient Afghan minaret in danger of 'collapse' after quakes

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :An 800-year-old minaret considered one of the finest examples of Islamic architecture in Afghanistan was damaged by two earthquakes this week and is in danger of collapse, an official has said.

The Minaret of Jam, a UNESCO world heritage monument in the central province of Ghor, was in desperate need of repair even before Monday's quakes, but provincial official Abdul Hai Zaeem told AFP the 65-metre (213-foot) structure had weakened further.

"Some of the bricks have come off and the minaret itself has tilted more," Zaeem, head of Ghor's information and culture department, said late Wednesday.

"If proper attention is not given, it is possible that the minaret will collapse." Monday's twin quakes killed at least 22 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in western Badghis province, with the tremors felt across the country.

"Although an earthquake did occur a few days ago... there is no evidence at the moment to support the theory that the minaret has become fragile," UNESCO said in a statement to AFP.

"Nevertheless, we have asked our contacts in the province of Ghor to verify this." Built in the 12th Century during the reign of Sultan Ghiyasuddin, the Minaret of Jam has weathered earthquakes, floods and harsh desert storms -- and the years have taken their toll.

In 2002, the minaret and its archaeological remains became the first site in Afghanistan to be added to UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Built on an octagonal base, it has an interior double staircase and is elaborately decorated. Its date of construction is given as around 1190.

It sits in a rugged, inaccessible valley along the Harirud river, well off Afghanistan's tourist track even in the 1960s, when the country was a magnet for hardy Western travellers.

Archeologists backed by UNESCO have tried previously to repair the minaret, but its remote location -- in the heart of territory controlled by the Taliban even before they took power in August -- meant security was always an issue.

The last UNESCO mission to the site was in 2019 and at that time they said it faced no risk of collapse.

Last year, agency head Audrey Azoulay called on the Taliban to help preserve Afghanistan's cultural heritage, including the minaret.

Shortly before their first stint in power came to an end in 2001, the Taliban destroyed two giant centuries-old Buddha statues carved out of a cliff face in Bamiyan, sparking global outrage.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Century Earthquake World SITE August 2019

Recent Stories

More Rains / Snowfall predicted by PMD: Relevant D ..

More Rains / Snowfall predicted by PMD: Relevant Departments to take precautiona ..

13 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Vaccination Center with Booster Shots Ope ..

COVID-19 Vaccination Center with Booster Shots Opens for the Employees of PITB & ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

11 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.