Ancient Egypt martial art enthusiasts eye Olympic status

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Egypt's tradition of tahtib (stick fighting), popular at festivities and dating back at least 5,000 years, has become a modern martial art that enthusiasts hope will eventually make it to the Olympics.

French-Egyptian Adel Paul Boulad, who for some 15 years has been the driving force behind modern tahtib, calls the push a "unifying project" and a "cultural revolution".

The modern practice "is an updated sports version of a multi-millennial art", said the 69-year-old martial arts teacher.

"It is a sporting practice that is codified, structured.

.. and which spans the entire history of Egypt," he told AFP.

In traditional tahtib, popular in Egypt's rural south, two men perform a dance while wielding bamboo-like rods, in a face-off somewhat resembling a fencing duel.

Folk musicians with loud drums accompany the performance, which is popular at weddings and festivities, and pump up the crowd encircling the men, who don traditional galabeya robes.

The UN cultural agency UNESCO in 2016 listed the martial art as "intangible cultural heritage of humanity".