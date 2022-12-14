UrduPoint.com

Ancient Gold Jewelry Unveiled In Southern Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Ancient gold jewelry unveiled in southern Egypt

CAIRO, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :An Egyptian-British archaeological mission discovered a collection of gold jewelry south of the capital Cairo, said the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Tuesday.

"The find, discovered in the ancient city of Amarna, comprised three gold rings, one of which is decorated with a depiction of the ancient Egyptian Bes, god of fun, and the second is inscribed with a phrase in hieroglyphics that means a lady of the two lands," the ministry said in a statement.

The joint mission has been working in Amarna since 2010 on studying the socioeconomic conditions, types of food, and common diseases in the ancient city that used to be the capital of Egypt during King Akhenaten reigning 1353-1336 B.C., it added.

Amarna houses 25 cemeteries carved into the rock of its eastern mountain with religious inscriptions for senior statesmen and priests who were buried during Akhenaten's reign and another royal cemetery 15 km eastern the city.

Related Topics

Egypt Jewelry Cairo Gold God

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

1 hour ago
 State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

10 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

10 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

11 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.