Ancient gold jewelry unveiled in southern Egypt

CAIRO, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :An Egyptian-British archaeological mission discovered a collection of gold jewelry south of the capital Cairo, said the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Tuesday.

"The find, discovered in the ancient city of Amarna, comprised three gold rings, one of which is decorated with a depiction of the ancient Egyptian Bes, god of fun, and the second is inscribed with a phrase in hieroglyphics that means a lady of the two lands," the ministry said in a statement.

The joint mission has been working in Amarna since 2010 on studying the socioeconomic conditions, types of food, and common diseases in the ancient city that used to be the capital of Egypt during King Akhenaten reigning 1353-1336 B.C., it added.

Amarna houses 25 cemeteries carved into the rock of its eastern mountain with religious inscriptions for senior statesmen and priests who were buried during Akhenaten's reign and another royal cemetery 15 km eastern the city.