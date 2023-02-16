UrduPoint.com

Ancient Loop-handled Pot Repaired In North China

Published February 16, 2023

Ancient loop-handled pot repaired in north China

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A bronze loop-handled pot that is more than 2,300 years old has been repaired in Hebei Province, north China, announced local authorities.

The pot, which could date back as far as China's Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC), stood at 36 centimeters, with a long neck, a round body and chains on both sides.

In 2000, the bronze loop-handled pot was discovered in a tomb in Xuanhua District, Zhangjiakou City of Hebei. The well-preserved pot contained a green liquid, according to the cultural relics management bureau of Xuanhua. The liquid weighed more than 1,580 grams and was later confirmed to contain alcohol from more than 2,300 years ago.

The pot was rated as a national Class A cultural relic in 2010.

Wang Jihong, head of the Xuanhua cultural relics management bureau, told Xinhua that when it was unearthed, the pot was covered with rust, which would have been harmful if not cleaned.

"For protection purposes, experts did repair work on the pot, cleaning and sealing it with antioxidants while maintaining its original features and style," Wang said. "It is of typical style for the Warring States Period," she continued. "The pot has great value for the study of burial custom, wine-making skills and productivity at that time." The pot is now on exhibition at the Xuanhua Museum.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

