UrduPoint.com

Ancient Plinths Discovered In China's Hebei

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Ancient plinths discovered in China's Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Archaeologists recently unearthed three large plinths with exquisite engraving in a historic site in Linzhang County, north China's Hebei Province.

The Yecheng historic site was once the capital of several ancient dynasties ranging from 220 AD to 581 AD.

"The excavation of the lotus-shaped plinths is very important for the study of ancient buildings, which had reflected the social and cultural changes. It is also of great academic value to understand the construction concept, structural layout, and construction technology of large palace buildings in the late Northern Dynasties (439-581)," said Sun Tianshun, from the archaeological team.

Prior to this period, the carving and shape of plinths were once relatively simple. However, influenced by Buddhist art, architecture and Buddhist art began to merge, and Buddhist lotus patterns were blended in, which was confirmed by the unearthed lotus plinths, according to Sun.

Related Topics

Technology China SITE From

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

24 minutes ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

1 hour ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.