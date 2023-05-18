UrduPoint.com

Ancient Rock Painting Identified In North China Grassland

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 11:21 AM

Ancient rock painting identified in north China grassland

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A rock painting discovered in 2021 in the Hulun Buir grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been identified as an ochre rock painting recently, according to local researchers.

The find marks the first time that a rock painting has been identified in the Hulun Buir grassland area.

Ochre rock paintings are paintings drawn on rocks with red mineral pigments. Experts found that the painting could date back about 2,500 to 3,000 years.

The painting is located on a single rock covering an area of about 1,000 square meters. The painted surface is flat and square, with clear edges. The surface seems to have been deliberately shaped for the purpose.

The rock painting is about 180 cm tall and is positioned about 150 cm above the ground.

The images were drawn simply using sketching lines and consist of human forms holding hands, as well as solid dots.

There are 23 human-shaped lines visible to the naked eye, which are arranged in three rows -- upper, middle and lower -- with the rows containing two, six and 15 human-shaped patterns, respectively. There are also several rows of solid dots lined up between the middle and lower rows, and below the lower row.

Experts believe that the discovery has high academic value for the distribution of prehistoric cultures in Northeast Asia, and has reference value for the study of the communication and transmission routes of Eurasian civilizations.

Related Topics

China Mongolia Asia

Recent Stories

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

33 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

38 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.