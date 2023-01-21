UrduPoint.com

Ancient Ruins Discovered In South China's Guangzhou

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) --:A total of 184 ancient ruins spanning from the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and an array of cultural relics, have been found in the city of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The ruins were found at the construction site of a hospital expansion project, and the archaeological excavation was launched in June 2022.

Drainage ditches and wells, ditches piled up by shells, and moats and dikes of diverse dynasties have been found at the site. Meanwhile, more than 300 sets of pottery water pipes, pots, bowls, vessels and tiles have been unearthed.

Archaeologists also found three tombs dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD), with two of them containing human skeletal remains.

