BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :A total of 184 ancient ruins spanning from the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and an array of cultural relics, have been found in the city of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The ruins were found at the construction site of a hospital expansion project, and the archaeological excavation was launched in June 2022.

Drainage ditches and wells, ditches piled up by shells, and moats and dikes of diverse dynasties have been found at the site.

Meanwhile, more than 300 sets of pottery water pipes, pots, bowls, vessels and tiles have been unearthed.

Archaeologists also found three tombs dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD), with two of them containing human skeletal remains.

Such building materials and the large number of shells piled up by people confirmed the existence of high-level structures. The new findings are of great significance to the study of the urban development and the change of the historical geographical environment of Guangzhou, archaeologists said.