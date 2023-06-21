Ancient tomb unearthed in south China

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese archaeologists recently unearthed an ancient tomb dating back to the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC) in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A number of cultural relics, such as a bronze drum and jade rings, were excavated from the tomb. It is located on a peninsula of the Dahong River reservoir near Pantao Village in the city of Pingguo, according to the Guangxi institute of cultural relics protection and archaeology.

Archaeologists also discovered a Neolithic site on the peninsula and another six Neolithic sites in the upper and lower reaches of the peninsula.

Several stone tools and ceramic fragments dating back as early as the Song Dynasty (960-1279) were collected from the seven sites.

The unearthed bronze drum is from the Warring States Period or earlier and this type of drum is rare in Guangxi, said Wang Xing, a technician of the institute. "This discovery shows this area may have been located on the main traffic artery since ancient times, which is of great help to the study of this area's history."