UrduPoint.com

Ancient Tomb Unearthed In South China

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ancient tomb unearthed in south China

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese archaeologists recently unearthed an ancient tomb dating back to the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC) in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A number of cultural relics, such as a bronze drum and jade rings, were excavated from the tomb. It is located on a peninsula of the Dahong River reservoir near Pantao Village in the city of Pingguo, according to the Guangxi institute of cultural relics protection and archaeology.

Archaeologists also discovered a Neolithic site on the peninsula and another six Neolithic sites in the upper and lower reaches of the peninsula.

Several stone tools and ceramic fragments dating back as early as the Song Dynasty (960-1279) were collected from the seven sites.

The unearthed bronze drum is from the Warring States Period or earlier and this type of drum is rare in Guangxi, said Wang Xing, a technician of the institute. "This discovery shows this area may have been located on the main traffic artery since ancient times, which is of great help to the study of this area's history."

Related Topics

China Traffic SITE May Bronze From

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

12 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

23 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

37 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

48 minutes ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.