UrduPoint.com

And Now The Weather: Cloudy With Scattered Showers Of Plastic

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

And now the weather: cloudy with scattered showers of plastic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Diplomats from 175 countries gathering in Paris for plastics treaty talks on Monday may want to pack an umbrella, but not just because there's a chance of rain.

France's capital will also be showered during the five-day talks by billions of microplastic particles falling from the sky, according to the first-ever plastics pollution weather forecast.

The predicted downpour will range between 40 and 48 kilogrammes (88 and 106 Pounds) of free-floating plastic bits blanketing greater Paris every 24 hours, the scientists involved told AFP.

If the weather delivers heavy rain, the "plastic fall" is likely to increase up to tenfold.

"This should sharpen the focus of negotiators," said Marcus Glover, head of plastics research at the Minderoo Foundation based in Perth, Australia.

"Plastic particles break down into the environment and this toxic cocktail ends up in our bodies, where it does unimaginable damage to our health." Concern over the impact of plastics on the environment and human well being has surged in recent years along with a crescendo of research documenting its omnipresence and persistence.

In nature, multi-coloured micro-plastics -- by definition less than five millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter -- have been found in ice near the North Pole and inside fish navigating the oceans' deepest, darkest recesses.

Plastic debris is estimated to kill more than a million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals each year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, and filter-feeding blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day.

Related Topics

Weather Australia United Nations Perth Paris May From Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever o ..

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever oversubscription for UAE Bookbu ..

37 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government s ..

37 minutes ago
 realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

3 hours ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.