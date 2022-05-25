UrduPoint.com

'Andean Butcher' Victims Laid To Rest 37 Years Later

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:40 AM

'Andean butcher' victims laid to rest 37 years later

Accomarca, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Thirty-seven years after the worst massacre in Peru's conflict with radical leftist guerrillas, dozens of victims mowed down by the army were laid to rest on Friday.

A funeral ceremony was held in the isolated Andean village of Accomarca whose 500 inhabitants, most of whom speak only the native Quechua language, live off potato, quinoa, wheat and barley crops.

It was in this remote village at 3,400-meters altitude that on August 14, 1985, an army patrol under the command of Telmo Hurtado massacred almost the entire population, accusing them of being members of the notorious Shining Path communist guerrillas.

Some twenty children were among the dead.

"I lost my mother and my five brothers," said mourner Teofilia Ochoa, who was 11 years old and was saved by running into the field on that fateful day.

She said people were rounded up and taken to houses that were set alight.

"Everyone was screaming, it was a terrible moment," Ochoa told AFP, clutching a black-and-white photo of her mother.

It has taken decades to identify the remains exhumed from a mass grave years ago and returned to Accomarca on Wednesday, when they were placed into individual small white coffins, each bearing a victim's name.

On Friday, relatives carried the coffins to the Accomarca cemetery to cries of "Justice!" and the march of an Andean band, holding flowers and photographs of their loved ones.

The mourners wore typical Andean dress with black and white broad-rimmed hats.

A traditional Andean blanket with corn kernels was placed on each adult coffin, and a rag doll on those of the children.

"On this day we honor the memory of the victims and ask forgiveness as a government," said Prime Minister Anibal Torres, who had traveled from Lima for the funeral.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Army Lima Peru March August From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

7 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

7 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

7 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

7 hours ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

7 hours ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.