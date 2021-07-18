UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anderson Bounces Top Seed Bublik To Reach ATP Newport Final

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Anderson bounces top seed Bublik to reach ATP Newport final

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson rallied to beat Kazakhstan's top-seeded Alexander Bublik 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 on Saturday to reach the ATP Hall of Fame Open finals.

Anderson seeks his seventh career ATP title and first on grass in Sunday's final against 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby, who ousted Australian seventh seed Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the other semi-final match.

It will be the first final for the 35-year-old South African since he won the 2019 title at Pune, India.

"I've worked a long time to be back in a final," Anderson said. "It has been quite some time for me, so it means a lot. I'm going to enjoy this win and I hope to be ready for tomorrow." Anderson, a wildcard entrant after losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the second round at Wimbledon, lost the first set of his quarter-final against American Jack Sock before fighting back to advance and went the distance again to subdue Bublik, who led by a set and a break before falling.

World number 113 Anderson, chasing a main draw berth at the US Open, fired 20 aces and won 54 of 69 points on his first serve (78%) to claim victory after two hours and 46 minutes.

Brooksby, ranked 152nd, denied Thompson on two set points in the second set to reach his first ATP final in only his third tour-level main draw.

He became he second-youngest finalist in the Newport event's 45-year history, the youngest being Britain's Greg Rusedski at age 19 in 1993.

"I'm very excited to be in the final," Brooksby said. "I'm just going to try to treat it like it's every other match and go out there with the same strategy."

Related Topics

India Thompson Pune Same Newport Anderson Kazakhstan Turkish Lira Sunday 2019 Event Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

8 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

8 hours ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

9 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

9 hours ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.