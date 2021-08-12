UrduPoint.com

Anderson Included As England Bowl In Second India Test

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Anderson included as England bowl in second India Test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :England pace great James Anderson was thrust straight into the action after being passed fit to play in the second Test against India at Lord's on Thursday when home captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field.

Yet just as Anderson was preparing to bowl the first ball, rain -- which had delayed the toss -- saw the umpires take the players off the field.

Stuart Broad, Anderson's longtime new-ball partner, had already been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series after pulling up with a calf problem in training.

The 39-year-old Anderson, who suffered a thigh injury on Wednesday, warmed up on the outfield on Thursday before rain briefly delayed the toss.

England will hope to avoid a repeat of the 2019 Ashes opener at Edgbaston where Anderson, nursing a niggling injury, broke down on the first morning to leave the attack a bowler light -- no substitute fielder in a Test is allowed to bowl in those circumstances.

Anderson's 621 Test wickets are an England record, with Broad's 524 wickets leaving him second in the national standings.

England made three changes to the side that drew the rain-marred first Test at Trent Bridge last week.

Fast bowler Mark Wood replaced Broad, with batsman Haseeb Hameed recalled for his first Test in five years in place of the struggling Zak Crawley, averaging just 11 in Tests this year.

Having opted against playing a specialist slow bowler in Nottingham, England recalled off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali after dropping batsman Dan Lawrence.

Root was the only England batsman to make a fifty at Trent Bridge thanks to scores of 64 and 109.

India replaced injured pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur because of with experienced quick Ishant Sharma in the only change to their XI.

By deciding against recalling off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, India stuck with what captain Virat Kohli had called the "template" of four seamers and spinner Ravindra Jadeja that served them well in Nottingham.

Teams England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujuara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Jos Nottingham Lawrence Anderson Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur Haseeb Hameed Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Chris Broad 2019 TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 reco ..

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

31 minutes ago
 Rain delays second Test toss as England wait on An ..

Rain delays second Test toss as England wait on Anderson's fitness

11 minutes ago
 No manual attendance in police dept after Aug 14

No manual attendance in police dept after Aug 14

11 minutes ago
 DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharr ..

DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharram security duty

23 minutes ago
 France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to V ..

France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Vietnam - Macron

23 minutes ago
 BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.