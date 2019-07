(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Last year's beaten finalist Kevin Anderson progressed to the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4 victory over Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia.

The 33-year-old fourth-seeded South African will meet Argentina's Guido Pella, seeded 26, for a place in the last 16.