UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anderson Weighs Up Vegan Diet To Prolong England Career

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Anderson weighs up vegan diet to prolong England career

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :England paceman James Anderson is willing to try a vegan diet as he plots how to extend his career long enough to return to the top of the bowling rankings.

Anderson has spent six weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury after bowling four overs in the first Test that ruined his hopes of playing a key role in the current Ashes series.

The 37-year-old has an English record 575 Test wickets in 149 appearances and topped the ICC Test bowler rankings at the end of last year. He has dropped to sixth, but said he has no intention of letting fitness issues curtail his career.

"I've still got a real hunger and desire to play cricket. I still love the game and still feel like I can be the best bowler in the world," Anderson said on Tuesday.

"When I start this rehab, I'm going to try and investigate every possible avenue of what do I need to do at my age to keep myself in good shape.

"I feel as fit as I ever have, it's just the calf keeps twanging. So I'm going to look at every possible thing I can to make sure I can play for as long as possible.

"I'll look at how other sportspeople have done it throughout their careers to keep going into their late 30s.

"Whether there's anything specific I can do, diet, gym programme, supplements, whatever it might be." Anderson has his sights on catching current number one Test bowler Pat Cummins of Australia, whose side have retained the Ashes in the England star's absence.

Asked if that included adopting a vegan diet, an approach previously taken by the likes of Venus Williams, Lewis Hamilton, David Haye and Jermain Defoe, Anderson said: "I'm open-minded. I'll give anything a go if it prolongs my career.

"I actually have chatted that through with my wife, but she's not keen!"

Related Topics

Cricket World ICC Australia Wife Hamilton David Anderson Turkish Lira Best Top Love

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

46 minutes ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

2 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.