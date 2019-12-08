UrduPoint.com
Andersson Sinks Sorry Cologne For In-form Union Berlin

Berlin, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Sebastian Andersson struck twice as Union Berlin beat a hapless Cologne 2-0 on Sunday to continue their remarkable recent form and move towards the top half of the Bundesliga.

Swede Andersson hit goals either side of half-time to make it four league wins from their last five and take Union to 10th, only six points from the European places, an impressive effort in their first ever season in the German top flight.

Cologne started stronger, dominating possession and forcing two fine saves out of Rafal Gikiewicz, including one from Birger Verstraete's superbly taken free-kick in the 29th minute.

However Andersson drew first blood for the hosts four minutes later, heading in from a corner to score his seventh of the season.

The 28-year-old added the second four minutes after the break thanks to goal-line technology, which ruled that his finish past Timo Horn crossed the line despite Sebastiaan Bornauw's efforts to clear the ball.

Cologne were promoted alongside Union but have only claimed one point from their past five matches and sit second-from-bottom, four points from safety.

Paderborn have a chance to drop Cologne into last place with a win in Sunday's late game when they travel to 14th-placed Werder Bremen.

