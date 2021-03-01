Andra Day wins best drama actress Globe for 'The US vs Billie Holiday'

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Andra Day on Sunday took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama film for her portrayal of singing legend Billie Holiday in "The United States vs Billie Holiday."A shocked Day accepted her award and paid tribute to fellow nominees Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman"), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland") and Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman").