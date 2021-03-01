UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andra Day Wins Best Drama Actress Globe For 'The US Vs Billie Holiday'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Andra Day wins best drama actress Globe for 'The US vs Billie Holiday'

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Andra Day on Sunday took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama film for her portrayal of singing legend Billie Holiday in "The United States vs Billie Holiday."A shocked Day accepted her award and paid tribute to fellow nominees Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman"), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland") and Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman").

Related Topics

Film And Movies Young United States Carey Mulligan Women Sunday Gold Best

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

9 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

11 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

11 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

12 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

12 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.