UrduPoint.com

Andreescu Advances In Montreal Opening Match

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Andreescu advances in Montreal opening match

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Defending champion Bianca Andreescu overcame a surprise showing from Harriet Dart, recovering to post a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory to reach the third round of her home WTA tournament on Tuesday.

The 2019 US Open champion, who missed the entire 2020 season with injury, has played little in 2021 and hadn't won a match since reaching the second round at Eastbourne in June.

Here she enjoyed a first-round bye before taking more than two hours to get past 172nd-ranked Briton Dart and take a step toward retaining the title she won in 2019 when Serena Williams retired after just four games of their final.

In other second-round matches, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, seeded seventh, advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over France's Fiona Ferro.

Kvitova won the Canadian title in 2012, but hasn't made it past the third round since.

Kvitova's Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova toppled fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-2, 0-6, 6-3.

In first-round action, Olympic absentee Coco Gauff played her first match since Wimbledon and came away with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

The US teenager had to abort her planned trip to Tokyo when she tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of her departure for Japan.

"The timing of it was terrible, but the actual experience wasn't too bad," Gauff said. "I didn't have symptoms other than loss of smell.

My dad and my brother had it at the same time as me so I didn't have to quarantine alone. They also didn't have many symptoms." The 17-year-old eighth seed shrugged off the bitter career disappointment once on court in Canada with victory in 67 minutes.

The win was a first for Gauff in the series after losing her first three against Latvia's Sevastova.

"I can't sit here and lie and say I didn't think about it," Gauff said of her losing record against Sevastova. "I for sure thought about it.

"Our last couple matches we split sets almost every time. I just focused more on this match and didn't worry about previous ones." Gauff came back in the second set from an early break down and advanced on her second match point.

Sloane Stephens, a finalist in 2018, also recovered from 2-4 down to advance past Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Stephens was badly outpaced by Yastremska's 27 winners to her own seven but managed to grind out a win in nearly two hours.

She sprinted to the finish, winning 15 of the last 19 points to book a clash with top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

American Jessica Pegula, an Australian open quarter-finalist, eliminated another Baltic player, beating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

British No. 1 Johanna Konta, another who missed Tokyo due to Covid, reached the second round in her first match since mid-June as China's Zhang Shuai retired with a leg injury.

Related Topics

China Canada France Split Tokyo Same Spain Japan Latvia June 2018 2019 2020 Olympics Post From Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

9 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

8 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

8 hours ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.