UrduPoint.com

Andreescu And Sabalenka March Into Last 16 In Miami

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Andreescu and Sabalenka march into last 16 in Miami

Miami Gardens, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and world number two Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the last-16 of the Miami Open on Sunday with straight sets victories at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sabalenka's power was simply too much for Marie Bouzkova with the Belarussian breaking serve twice in the opening set on the way to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Any chance of a comeback from Bouzkova vanished when she was broken in the opening game of the second set and Sabalenka was in no danger on her serve, not facing break point at any time in the 66 minute encounter.

Andreescu looks a player reborn and she oozed confidence as she enjoyed a 6-4, 6-4 victory over American Sofia Kenin.

The 22-year-old Andreescu, the 2019 US Open winner, has been impressive so far having beaten Emma Raducanu and world number 10 Maria Sakkari in the previous rounds.

In a match with few rallies, Andreescu dominated with her serve game, with a 70% first serve percentage and it was not until mid-way through the second set that Kenin caused any real problems.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, broke Andreescu to cut the lead to 4-3 but despite the improved forehand from the Floridian, Andreescu kept her cool and won with her first match point.

"These victories are definitely very sweet and I've had many tough matches against Sofia, so it feels really good to get through," said Andreescu who converted all three of her break points.

"I definitely feel like I am getting better match by match, even physically.

Like I'm feeling really good. I'm feeling very fresh," she added.

Andreescu will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the next round after she beat world number nine Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

In a good day for Russian women, qualifier Varvara Gracheva reached her second straight WTA 1000 fourth round with a straightforward 6-1, 6-2 win over Polish lucky loser Magdalena Frech.

The 22-year-old Gracheva also made it to the last 16 as a qualifier at Indian Wells.

There will also be a strong Czech presence in the fourth round with Petra Kvitova, Barbara Krejcikova and Marketa Vondrousova all winning on Sunday.

Two-times Wimbledon winner Kvitova beat Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), surviving a strong effort from the Croat in the second set.

"She was always coming back after a (service) break, and it wasn't really easy already in the first set. ... It was very difficult, she played very well, she served very well," said Kvitova.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open winner, beat American Madison Keys 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 while Vondrousova beat out-of-form compatriot Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 6-2Romanian Sorana Cirstea made it to the fourth round in Miami for the first time in a decade after beating Czech Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1.

The 32-year-old, now coached by Swedish former Australian Open winner Thomas Johansson, is enjoying a mini-revival after also reaching the same stage in Indian Wells last month.

Related Topics

India World Russia Magdalena Sofia Same Lead Madison Miami Switzerland Women Sunday 2019 2020 Australian Open All From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange gr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ram ..

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.