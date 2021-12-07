UrduPoint.com

Andreescu To Skip Australian Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

Andreescu to skip Australian Open

Montreal, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Canada's former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu said on Monday she will not take part in next month's Australian Open as she recovers from two seasons disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old world number 46, who missed multiple tournaments this season after contracting coronavirus in April, said she planned to use her absence from Melbourne as an opportunity to recharge.

"This year in particular, I spent multiple weeks in isolation quarantining, which affected me greatly - both mentally and physically," Andreescu said in a statement on Twitter.

"In addition, my grandmother spent several weeks in the ICU for a COVID infection, something that really hit me hard.

"A lot of days, I did not feel like myself, especially while I was training and/or playing matches.

I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders...the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took its toll on me.

"I will therefore not start my season in Australia this year, but will take some additional time to reflect, train, and be ready for the upcoming 2022 tennis season." The build-up to the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, has been overshadowed by speculation over whether men's world number Novak Djokovic will take part.

It follows a decision by Australian officials to allow only fully-vaccinated players into the country.

The Australian Open went ahead this year but players were forced to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, crowds were restricted and a five-day snap lockdown was called mid-event.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Twitter Hotel Melbourne April Australian Open From US Open Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

2 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

2 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

2 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

2 hours ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.