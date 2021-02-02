UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andreescu Withdraws From Aussie Open Warm-up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Andreescu withdraws from Aussie Open warm-up

Melbourne, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's much-anticipated return from a year-plus injury lay-off has been delayed after she withdrew from her Australian Open warm-up event on Tuesday.

The world number eight, however, remains on track to end her 15-month absence from the circuit at the Australian Open starting on February 8.

Andreescu, 20, was set to make her comeback as top seed in the Grampians Trophy at Melbourne Park starting Wednesday, but pulled out as a precautionary measure after spending 14 days in hard lockdown upon arriving in Australia.

"Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court," she said in a statement.

"After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians."The Canadian has not played a competitive match since suffering a left knee injury at the WTA Finals in October 2019, halting her rapid rise after a stunning straight-sets victory over Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows that year.

World number 12 Belinda Bencic is now the highest-ranked player in the Grampians Trophy, a tournament for players who were in hard lockdown and unable to train after Covid-19 cases were detected on the charter planes that brought them to Australia.

Related Topics

World Australia Melbourne February October 2019 Australian Open Event From Top Court US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

9 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

9 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

9 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

9 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.