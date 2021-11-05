Andretti says 'control issues' sank Alfa Romeo deal

Mexico City, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :American motor racing boss Michael Andretti on Thursday blamed "control issues" for the collapse of his bid to take over the Alfa Romeo Formula One racing team.

Andretti Autosport were in discussions to buy an 80 per cent stake in the Sauber Group, which owns the Alfa-branded team, last month.

But the talks broke down amid reports suggesting that financial issues had caused the failure of the takeover bid.

"I'd just like to put an end to some of these rumours that the deal fell through because of financial reasons," said Andretti, son of former F1 world champion Mario Andretti.

"That couldn't be further from the truth. It had nothing to do with that.

"It basically came down to control issues in the final hours of the negotiations. That's what killed the deal. I've always said if the deal isn't right we won't do it and in the end it wasn't right. So we continue to look for other opportunities."Andetti, a former Indycar champion and F1 driver with McLaren, has interests in Indycar, Formula E, Extreme E and sportscar racing.

The Alfa Romeo team, powered by Ferrari, have recruited Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes for 2022, but have yet to name his team-mate.