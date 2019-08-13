UrduPoint.com
Andy Murray Beaten By Gasquet In Singles Tennis Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

Andy Murray beaten by Gasquet in singles tennis return

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was beaten on 6-4, 6-4 by Richard Gasquet on Monday on his return to singles competition in Cincinnati following a seven-month hip injury lay-off.

The Scot hadn't played a singles match since a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January and feared his career was over, but right hip resurfacing surgery allowed him to return.

However Frenchman Gasquet was too strong for the 32-year-old, who was seen off in straight sets at the warm-up for the US Open.

