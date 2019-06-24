UrduPoint.com
Andy Murray Crowns Return With Queen's Doubles Title

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Andy Murray crowns return with Queen's doubles title

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray crowned a remarkable return to tennis with victory in the men's doubles at the Queen's Club tournament on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Scotsman teamed up with Spanish partner Feliciano Lopez to take a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 10-5 win over Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's triumph comes after what he described as "life-changing" hip surgery earlier this year.

Murray -- watched by his wife Kim and mother Judy -- may be regretting deciding not to play with the 37-year-old Lopez at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard produced a Herculean effort, winning the singles in three sets earlier in the day before playing sublimely in the doubles.

"He (Lopez) was brilliant," said Murray.

"There's nothing else to say. It was an amazing win today in the singles and even at the end of the match there he came up with some brilliant returns and serves.

"I really enjoyed it. I felt very relaxed at the beginning of the week and was getting more nervous as the week went on and my competitive instincts kicked in.

"My hip felt great, no pain. I'll try to keep progressing from here but I'm just happy being back on the court."

