UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andy Murray Exits First Round Of Cologne's ATP Indoor Tournament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Andy Murray exits first round of Cologne's ATP indoor tournament

Cologne, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray suffered a first-round exit at the indoor ATP tournament in Cologne as he lost in straight sets to Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

In the last game of the day, Verdasco converted his fourth match point just after midnight early on Wednesday morning to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Britain's Murray.

This is only the fourth tournament Murray has played in 2020 during a season disrupted by injury which has seen his ranking drop to 115th.

The two-time Olympic champion is struggling to refind his form after hip surgery earlier in the year.

"It was tough, I had a few chances, but I didn't serve that well and these courts are quite slow, so it's important to get break points which I didn't get," Murray said in Cologne.

"He played better than me." Murray hopes to use the back-to-back tournaments in Cologne to relaunch his season after a loop-sided first-round exit to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open last month and will stay on for next week's indoor event.

"I plan to stay and play next week, get some practise in the next few days," he said.

"It wasn't that big an improvement (on defeat to Wawrinka), I need to practise, play matches and get better." This was Murray's third straight defeat to Verdasco, ranked 62nd, who last beat the Scotsman twice in 2018, once at the Shenzhen tournament and also at that year's US Open, yet Murray still leads the head-to-head 13-4.

Murray had the chance to level the second set with three break points at 5-4 down, but Verdasco kept up the pressure by firing down his sixth ace of the match to wrestle back control and eventually seal the win.

In the second round, the Spaniard faces Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Related Topics

Firing World Germany Shenzhen Cologne Spain 2018 2020 Olympics Event Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

7 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

8 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.