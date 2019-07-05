UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andy Murray Makes Victorious Return To Wimbledon

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Andy Murray makes victorious return to Wimbledon

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray made a victorious return to Wimbledon, where he won two of his three Grand Slam singles titles, partnering Pierre-Hugues Herbert to a four-set win in their first round doubles match.

The 32-year-old Scotsman, who could become the first Wimbledon men's singles champion since Michael Stich in 1992 to also win the doubles title, returned to tennis only a fortnight ago after what he called life-changing hip surgery.

He and Herbert, who has won all four Slam doubles titles, gelled as the match went on and beat Romanian Marius Copil and Frenchman Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 o Court One.

"It was nice," said Murray. "I mean I was a little bit nervous at the start (he lost his opening service game) but got better as match went on.

"It was a really nice atmosphere at the end with the new roof closed the crowd make more noise.

"Great to get the win." Murray, who made a dream return to the sport with a doubles title win at Queen's alongside Feliciano Lopez, said that having not played with Herbert before it had taken time to click.

"It is tough but as the match went on we got more comfortable and were reading each others games better.

"As it went on we set each other up with great returns and moved well at the net." Herbert, who angered his usual partner Nicolas Mahut by opting to play with Murray, smiled when asked what marks he would give Murray for his performance.

"It is tough to give a mark to Andy as he won here in singles and that is much harder than winning in doubles," said the Frenchman.

"He played well as the match went on and by the end we were much more of a team."

Related Topics

Tennis World Nice Reading All Click Court Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

2 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

2 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

2 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

2 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

2 hours ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.