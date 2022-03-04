UrduPoint.com

Andy Murray Reunites With Former Coach Ivan Lendl

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Andy Murray reunites with former coach Ivan Lendl

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Andy Murray has appointed Ivan Lendl as his coach for a third time, reuniting with the man who guided him to all three of his Grand Slam titles.

The former world number one, who has been searching for a coach since splitting from Jamie Delgado in December, first began working with the eight-time Grand Slam champion in 2012.

The Scot won his first Slam under Lendl at the US Open in 2012 before ending Britain's 77-year wait for a home Wimbledon men's singles champion the following year.

They split in 2014 but reunited two years later, shortly before Murray clinched his second Wimbledon title.

He ended the season as world number one after a string of titles -- he also won his second successive Olympic singles crown -- but hip problems began the following year and in November 2017 Lendl again left the team.

It is not yet known how much Lendl will travel with Murray but the 34-year-old will stay in the United States after this month's tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami for an extended training block.

Murray, currently ranked 84th, has been able to train and play consistently but his recent results have been disappointing aside from a run to the final of the ATP Tour event in Sydney in January.

