Andy Murray will return to singles in Cincinnati next week

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said Friday he will return to singles competition next week at the ATP Cincinnati Masters, seven months after right hip surgery he feared might end his career.

The British star posted a photo of himself on his Facebook page on court while yelling with a clenched right fist and the caption: "That feeling when you accept a wildcard for the singles in Cinci... #LetsDoThis #HereWeGo."