Andy Murray Wins First Match Back At Wimbledon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray made a victorious return to Wimbledon, where he won two of his three Grand Slam singles titles, partnering Pierre-Hugues Herbert to a four set win in their first round doubles match.

The 32-year-old Scotsman -- who could become the first Wimbledon men's singles champion since Michael Stich in 1992 to win the doubles title -- returned to tennis only a fortnight ago after what he called life-changing hip surgery.

He and Herbert -- who has won all four Slam doubles titles -- gelled as the match went on and beat Romanian Marius Copil and Frenchman Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

