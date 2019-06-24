London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray crowned a remarkable return to tennis with victory in the men's doubles at the Queen's Club tournament on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Scotsman teamed with Spanish partner Feliciano Lopez to take a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 10-5 win over Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's triumph comes after what he described as "life-changing" hip surgery earlier this year.