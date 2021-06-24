UrduPoint.com
Angela Merkel To Take Last Bow On EU Stage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany's Angela Merkel heads into what is expected to be her last EU summit Thursday, with admiration from her fellow leaders after 16 years in power tempered by a sober sizing-up of her achievements.

Characteristically unsentimental, the 66-year-old chancellor, who is retiring from politics this year, outlined a packed agenda for the Brussels meeting in her presumably last major speech to parliament.

It covered fighting the coronavirus pandemic, facing up to "provocations" from Russia and chasing an elusive deal on migration to the bloc -- but not a word on her legacy.

Visitors to Berlin in recent weeks have highlighted the impact of the EU's longest serving leader with her mild manner and cool gravitas, while some quietly lamented a lack of long-term vision.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served for 14 years in Merkel's cabinet, said last month Merkel was "infinitely valued" in Europe "because of her great experience".

"When we're at loggerheads, she'll come with an idea and remind us of what's important and break the impasse. That power to unite -- we'll of course miss that," she said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hailed her "enormous authority", saying she brings "reason and decency to politics".

"When she starts to speak at the European Council, a lot of people are often still looking at their iPhones," he said.

"But then they all put their iPhones away. Pens are put down. And we listen to her." - Break for chips - On Thursday, even the co-chief of the opposition Greens, Annalena Baerbock paid homage to her leadership.

"Many people in this country are thankful that you in the last 16 years held Europe together in crisis situations," said Baerbock, one of the candidates to replace her after September's general election.

Merkel's endurance in marathon negotiations became a trademark, and she once famously described her "camel-like" ability to store sleep.

Brussels became like a second home over the years.

As another endless summit dragged into the wee hours in 2016, she popped out to one of the city's beloved snack shops, Maison Antoine, for a bag of chips with Andalusian sauce -- a spicy mayonnaise with pepper and tomato.

