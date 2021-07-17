Anger as England extends restrictions on France travel

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Frustrated holidaymakers and travel industry leaders rounded on the UK government Saturday after a last-minute change extended quarantine for residents returning to England from France.

From Monday, the government plans to lift most pandemic curbs on everyday life in England, and fully vaccinated residents will no longer have to quarantine after travel to "amber list" destinations in Europe.

But late Friday, ministers said the "persistent presence" of the Beta coronavirus variant in France meant the 10-day quarantine requirement would stay in place for one of Britain's favourite destinations.

Maud Lemoine, a hepatology consultant based in London who is visiting France, said the government was sending "a very confused message" by lifting curbs while also extending the France quarantine.

"I'm a doctor so I understand the health issues very well, but this doesn't make any sense," she told AFP.

Scientists are concerned that the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa, may be more resistant to Covid vaccines, especially the UK-developed AstraZeneca jab.

Beta has a negligible presence in Britain but accounts for around 11 percent of positive test samples in France, according to the latest data. In both countries, the Delta variant is far more prevalent.

Easyjet chief Johan Lundgren said the decision "pulls the rug" from under people who were already in France or had booked summer holidays there.

"The traffic light system is falling apart with the government making it up as they go along and causing confusion and uncertainty," he said.

"It is not backed up by the science or transparent data."UK travel industry association ABTA said the exclusion of France was another setback for hopes of a "meaningful recovery" for the sector.

"This announcement will undoubtedly dent consumer confidence in overseas travel just as we are about to see many amber-listed countries opening up for UK visitors in time for the summer holidays," it said.