Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Anger as French police kill teenager who fled traffic stop

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :French police on Tuesday killed a teenager who attempted to flee a traffic check outside Paris, prompting shock and questions over the readiness of security forces to resort to violence.

The 17-year-old was driving in a rental car in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre early Tuesday when police pulled him over for breaking several road rules, prosecutors said.

A video circulating on social media, authenticated by AFP, shows two police officers trying to stop the vehicle, with one pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and firing at point blank when he drives off.

The car moved a few dozen metres before crashing.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate him at the scene but he died shortly afterwards.

The officer accused of firing on the driver has been detained on homicide charges, the Nanterre prosecutors' office said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told parliament the two police officers were being questioned and acknowledged that the images posted on social media were "extremely shocking".

He urged people to "respect the grief of the family and the presumption of innocence of the police".

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez admitted in an interview with BFM television that the action of the policeman "raises questions", though he said it was possible the officer felt threatened.

The family's lawyer Yassine Bouzrou told the same channel that while all parties needed to wait for the result of the investigation, the images "clearly showed a policeman killing a young man in cold blood".

"This is a long way from any kind of legitimate defence" he said, adding the family had filed a complaint accusing the police of "lying" by initially claiming the car had tried to run down the officers.

Later on Tuesday evening, protesters in Nanterre lit fires, set a car alight, and destroyed bus stops as tensions soared between police and locals.

Nine people were arrested in the confrontations, authorities said.

