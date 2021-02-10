UrduPoint.com
Anger As Hopes Fade For Indian Workers After Glacier Disaster

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:41 PM

Anger as hopes fade for Indian workers after glacier disaster

Tapovan, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Dozens of angry and desperate relatives of about 30 people trapped in a tunnel since a glacier disaster in India jostled with police on Wednesday as hopes faded that they would be found alive.

More than 170 people were still missing after a barrage of water and debris hurtled with terrifying speed and power down a valley on Sunday morning, sweeping away bridges and roads and hitting two hydroelectric plants.

Thirty-two bodies have been found so far, officials said on Wednesday. It may take days for more bodies to be recovered under the tonnes of rocks and other debris and the thick blanket of grey mud.

The main focus of the massive rescue operation, under way day and night since Sunday, is a tunnel near a severely damaged hydroelectric plant that was under construction at Tapovan in Uttarakhand state.

Workers there have been battling their way through hundreds of tonnes of sludge, boulders and other obstacles to try and reach between 25 and 35 people who rescuers hope are still alive in air pockets.

"As time passes, the chances of finding them are reducing. But miracles do happen," Piyoosh Rautela, a senior state disaster relief official told AFP.

"We are working round the clock -- man, machinery we are all working round the clock. But the amount of debris is so much that it's going to take a while to remove all that," he said.

