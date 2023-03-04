Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

Athens, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Thousands of people demonstrated across Greece on Friday to demand justice for at least 57 people killed in the country's worst rail disaster, some protesters condemning the tragedy as "a crime".

Police clashed with some of the demonstrators at a handful of protests, as public anger grew over the role that government mismanagement played in the tragedy.

A passenger train ran for several kilometres on the same track as an incoming freight train before the crash late Tuesday, reportedly after the station master in Larissa, central Greece, failed to reroute one of the trains.

It was carrying many students returning from a holiday weekend and at least nine young people studying at Thessaloniki's Aristotle University were among the dead, while another 26 others were injured.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is seeking re-election this spring, has blamed the disaster on "tragic human error".

But protests blaming government mismanagement continued on Friday, in the capital Athens and several major cities across Greece.

"What happened was not an accident, it was a crime," said Sofia, a 23-year-old student at Thessaloniki. "We can't watch all this happen and remain indifferent." The disaster has sparked widespread criticism of government failures in its management of the rail network.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Greek parliament to observe a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the disaster.

That strike continued into Friday and is set to continue for another 48 hours more.