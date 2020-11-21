UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anger Grows After Covid-19 Outbreak In Uruguay Squad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Anger grows after Covid-19 outbreak in Uruguay squad

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :An outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Uruguay squad is causing increasing alarm as captain Diego Godin became the 16th member to test positive for the virus on Friday after returning to his club.

The country's health ministry fined the Uruguayan football federation $15,000 (12,650 Euros) for "failure to respect health protocols" following the raft of infections that occurred as the national team assembled for two World Cup qualifiers.

Atletico Madrid are furious after two of their players tested positive, including Luis Suarez. The striker missed Tuesday's 2-0 home defeat by Brazil as a result.

Suarez, along with Lucas Torreira, is also unavailable for Saturday's game against his former club Barcelona.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo criticised the laxity of the measures taken by the Uruguayan federation.

"They weren't tested," he told Cadena Ser radio Thursday. In Spain, "the players don't shower. We monitor them before and after a match and training." According to Spanish media, La Liga intends to file a complaint with FIFA.

"I'm saddened that we're going on a witch hunt. We've been careful but we're not untouchable," said Uruguay assistant coach Celso Otero.

Health minister Daniel Salinas was troubled by a photo posted to Twitter on Saturday showing nine players gathered round a barbecue. Five of them have since tested positive.

"There's been a certain lack of concern," the minister told reporters.

Defender Matias Vina was the first player to test positive after last week's 3-0 win over Colombia. He plays for Brazilian club Palmeiras, who have reported 17 cases of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Football World Twitter FIFA Salinas Barcelona Madrid Spain Brazil Colombia Uruguay Media Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

18 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure provision of education, c ..

18 minutes ago

57 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

18 minutes ago

Russia Hopes UN Agencies Will More Actively Offer ..

18 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

1 hour ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.