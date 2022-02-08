Anger rises over Canada truckers' 'siege'

Ottawa, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Overwhelmed by hundreds of trucks laying siege to Canada's capital, Ottawa's mayor called Monday on Federal authorities to help end the show of force against Covid restrictions which has paralyzed the city for days and threatens to snowball into a full-blown political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson urged the federal government to send an additional 1,800 police officers and appoint a mediator to work with protesters to "end this siege" that has dragged on for 10 days, infuriating local residents with incessant honking and diesel fumes.

On Sunday, Watson declared a state of emergency in the capital, declaring the protests "out of control." City police chief Peter Sloly also called for more help, saying "we have to end this demonstration, we cannot do it alone." In a symbolic win for angry residents of the city, the Superior Court of Ontario on Monday ordered protesters to stop honking their horns.

Some locals have launched a class action against the organizers of the chaotic protest, claiming some Can$10 million (USD$7.9 million) in compensation for the disruption.

The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations began January 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against Covid-19 health restrictions and Trudeau's government.

Protest organizer Tamara Lich said Monday that activists were willing to engage with the government to find a way out of the crisis, but insisted that pandemic restrictions be eased.

"What we're trying to do right now is reaching out to all of the federal parties so that we can arrange a sit down," Lich said during a meeting streamed on YouTube.

"So that we can start these talks and see how we can move forward, have their mandates and the restrictions lifted, restore Canadians rights and freedoms and go home." Facing criticism for allowing the center of the capital to be blocked and many businesses to have to close, Ottawa police Sunday announced new measures to tame the protests by banning people from bringing fuel and other supplies to the rallies.

"Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest," the police said on Twitter.

Officers have since arrested several people, seized multiple vehicles and issued hundreds of traffic tickets.

But after the fundraising site GoFundMe cut off the protesters, saying they had violated its policy against content that "promotes behaviour in support of violence," organizers launched a donation drive on GiveSendGo, which describes itself as the "leader in Christian fundraising."More than $4.7 million has been raised on GiveSendGo as of Monday.