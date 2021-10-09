UrduPoint.com

Angola Beats Gabon To Get 1st Win In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

LUANDA, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Angola defeated Gabon 3-1 here on Friday to enjoy its first win in the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

Angola's Zine opened the scoring in the 25th minute in the Group F third round match played at the "11 de Novembro" stadium in Luanda.

Angolan striker Ary Papel added another goal on 56 minutes, and Buatu sealed the win in the 91st minute with a header.

Gabon's goal was scored in the 82nd minute through Exel Meye.

