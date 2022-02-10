UrduPoint.com

Angola Claims $11 Billion Recovered From Graft Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Angola claims $11 billion recovered from graft cases

Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Angola has recovered assets worth more than $11 billion that had been looted from state coffers and stashed in countries around the world, the justice minister said Thursday.

The authorities have launched 715 criminal prosecutions for corruption, fraud, embezzlement and other financial crimes, Justice Minister Francisco Queiroz said in the state-owned Jornal de Angola.

Over the last three years, the government has recovered nearly 11.5 billion Dollars (10.06 billion Euros) in cash and property in Angola and around the globe, he said.

Assets have been recovered from Britain, Switzerland, Singapore and Bermuda, among others, he said.

"The total amount seized and recovered, in the country and abroad, totals $11,486,042,997.22," he said in the paper.

After taking office in 2017, President Joao Lourenco launched an anti-corruption drive to recoup assets he suspected were embezzled under his predecessor, Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Dos Santos, 79, is accused of appointing relatives and friends to top positions during his 38-year presidency. They allegedly siphoned off Angola's oil wealth, leaving behind a nation mired in poverty.

His daughter Isabel is being investigated for allegedly funnelling state funds into offshore assets -- accusations she vehemently denies.

Related Topics

Corruption World Oil Santos Singapore Bermuda Switzerland Angola Criminals 2017 From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

2 seconds ago
 Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Fill ..

Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Filled' With NATO-Centrism

4 minutes ago
 Russia Can Work Through NATO-Russia Council to Imp ..

Russia Can Work Through NATO-Russia Council to Improve Trust - UK Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 12 injured as drone destroyed at Saudi airport: of ..

12 injured as drone destroyed at Saudi airport: officials

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>