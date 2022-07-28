Angola earns 11.8 bln USD in oil export revenues in Q2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Angola exported 103.6 million barrels of crude oil in the second quarter of 2022, bringing in gross revenue of 11.8 billion U.S. Dollars, the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas has said.

In April-June, a barrel of oil was sold at an average price of 113.9 dollars, with 1.

1 million barrels of crude oil being exported per day, a 75.5 percent increase over that of the same quarter last year, the ministry said Tuesday.

The gross revenue collected represents a 116.6 percent increase over the first quarter of 2022, it said.

The ministry said China was the main destination of Angola's oil exports, followed by India, the Netherlands and Italy.