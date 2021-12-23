Angola facing fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

LUANDA, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Angola's Minister of State Francisco Furtado on Wednesday said Angola is facing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and a circulation of a new variant in the country is very likely due to the sharp increase of new cases registered in the past five days.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 data update, the state minister and head of the multi-sector commission for the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the situation worsened in the last five days and that remains unknown which variant is circulating in the country and that a laboratory confirmation from Portugal and South Africa is being awaited.

Angola's Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, said she believes the Omicron strain or a new strain is circulating in the country, urging the public to redouble safety measures especially in the country's capital where the risk of contamination are higher.