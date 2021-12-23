UrduPoint.com

Angola Facing Fourth Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Angola facing fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic

LUANDA, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Angola's Minister of State Francisco Furtado on Wednesday said Angola is facing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and a circulation of a new variant in the country is very likely due to the sharp increase of new cases registered in the past five days.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 data update, the state minister and head of the multi-sector commission for the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the situation worsened in the last five days and that remains unknown which variant is circulating in the country and that a laboratory confirmation from Portugal and South Africa is being awaited.

Angola's Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, said she believes the Omicron strain or a new strain is circulating in the country, urging the public to redouble safety measures especially in the country's capital where the risk of contamination are higher.

Related Topics

Portugal South Africa Angola From

Recent Stories

DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials c ..

DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials capabilities in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority&#039;s o ..

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority&#039;s organisational structure approv ..

34 minutes ago
 China Denies Reports of Plans to Halt Large Enterp ..

China Denies Reports of Plans to Halt Large Enterprises' Work During 2022 Winter ..

27 minutes ago
 SPO to organize National Climate Change Conference ..

SPO to organize National Climate Change Conference on Dec 29

27 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 25,667 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 25,667 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

28 minutes ago
 67% families in earthquake hit Harnai paid out Ehs ..

67% families in earthquake hit Harnai paid out Ehsaas Emergency Cash

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.