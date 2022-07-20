UrduPoint.com

Angola Inaugurates National Communication Monitoring Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Angola inaugurates national communication monitoring center

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:Angola inaugurated here on Tuesday the National Communication Monitoring Center with an aim to regulate and monitor the communications market.

The center will enable better monitoring of communications unauthorized by the National Institute of Telecommunications and prevent interferences capable of affecting and harming the normal functioning of commercial activities, Manuel Homem, Angola's minister of telecommunications, information technology and media, said at the inauguration ceremony.

The facility can identify all telecommunications operations within a distance of 180 km, according to the minister.

Calling the center a landmark that will guarantee more security, the minister said the government has set a goal of installing monitoring centers all over the country.

