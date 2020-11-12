UrduPoint.com
Angola Injects Over 200 Mln USD In Luaxe Diamond Mine Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Angola injects over 200 mln USD in Luaxe diamond mine project

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Angola has invested over 200 million U.S. Dollars since 2007 in a geological exploration of Luaxe diamond mine project, Antonio Duarte, sub-director of the project's management committee, said on Wednesday.

The Luaxe mine, covering an area of about 1,195 square kilometers and located in the country's eastern Lunda Sul province, is considered one of the largest Kimberlite in the world.

Duarte said a total of 149 wells have been drilled, which is about 44,000 meters, and 20 million cubic meters of mining mass were removed to reach the Kimberlite.

Duarte said detailed prospecting works and a re-evaluation of the diamond quality are underway and mining work is expected to begin in 2021.

The mine will be 400 meters deep with a useful life of 30 years, and is expected to produce 350 million carats and guarantee more than 2,000 jobs, 600 of which in the first phase.

If the forecasts are correct, the annual production of the mine will exceed the country's current annual total output of 9 million carats, the official said.

