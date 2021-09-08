Angola loses at home 1-0 to Libya in World Cup qualifier

LUANDA, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) APP):Angolan football team failed in chasing their first victory against Libya in 20 years, losing 1-0 at the 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda on Tuesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group F.

Omar Al Khouja scored the sole goal of the whole match in the 43rd minute for Libya.

"I think we dominated the game, we were the best team on the field but we ended up giving our opponent the chance to score," Angolan coach Pedro Goncalves said at the end of the match.

"We have a lot to improve, we will have to reflect deeply on what we want for the future of Angolan football and particularly for the Angolan national team," he added.

Angola, who lost to Egypt 1-0 in the first round, is scheduled to play Gabon on Oct. 6.

Group F is led by Egypt with four points, followed by Libya with three points. Gabon occupies third place with one point, while Angola is ranked last without a point.