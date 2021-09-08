UrduPoint.com

Angola Loses At Home 1-0 To Libya In World Cup Qualifier

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Angola loses at home 1-0 to Libya in World Cup qualifier

LUANDA, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) APP):Angolan football team failed in chasing their first victory against Libya in 20 years, losing 1-0 at the 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda on Tuesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group F.

Omar Al Khouja scored the sole goal of the whole match in the 43rd minute for Libya.

"I think we dominated the game, we were the best team on the field but we ended up giving our opponent the chance to score," Angolan coach Pedro Goncalves said at the end of the match.

"We have a lot to improve, we will have to reflect deeply on what we want for the future of Angolan football and particularly for the Angolan national team," he added.

Angola, who lost to Egypt 1-0 in the first round, is scheduled to play Gabon on Oct. 6.

Group F is led by Egypt with four points, followed by Libya with three points. Gabon occupies third place with one point, while Angola is ranked last without a point.

Related Topics

Football World Egypt FIFA Luanda Gabon Libya Angola Best Coach

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

13 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

29 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

43 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

43 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.